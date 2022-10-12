Celeste Ng - Little Fires Everywhere

Celeste Ng is an American writer and author of three novels. Her writing has been featured in the New York Times, The Guardian, and Fiction Writers Review. Her second novel, Little Fires Everywhere, became a #1 New York Times bestseller and was a Reese's Book Club pick of the month. A television adaptation of the novel, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, premiered on Hulu in 2020.

Little Fires Everywhere is set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and centers around two families—the mothers of these families especially. One family is upper-middle class with a “typical” suburban structure: a mom, a dad, and four kids; the other is a single mom, Mia, and her daughter, who are newcomers to the town.

In her conversation with Susan, Celeste discusses a flashback to how a young Mia first became interested in photography as a medium.

Illustration by Paula Jackson