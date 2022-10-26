George Saunders - Victory Lap

George Saunders and Susan Orlean discuss a passage from his short story “Victory Lap,” from his collection Tenth of December. George Saunders has won the Booker Prize, he is a MacArthur “Genius,” and he won the Folio Prize for Tenth of December.

“Victory Lap” is about two teenagers, Alison and Kyle, and what happens when a stranger tries to abduct Alison.

In his conversation with Susan, George discusses a passage from the light-hearted opening of the story, before it takes its darker turn.

For transcript of this episode, click here.

You can buy Tenth of December here, and listen to the audiobook on Audible.

Illustration by Paula Jackson